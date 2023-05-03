Suspicious vehicle sought

IOLA – Grimes County Law Enforcement are searching for a truck caught that was caught on video trespassing on private property near Iola.

The truck features a blue decal on the door with the letters BTU. A vehicle matching the same description was reportedly involved in a Madison County burglary. Property owners in Grimes County stated the occupant(s) in the truck pulled the pin on their gate to access the property.

Bryan Texas Utilities, who have a similar logo and serve portions of Grimes and Madison Counties, released the following statement April 26.

Bryan Texas Utilities has become aware of alleged burglaries and trespassing crimes that took place in Grimes and Madison Counties. Based on security footage, the suspect in these two instances was driving a vehicle that seemed to have a BTU logo on the side. We have determined that this is not a BTU vehicle and are working with law enforcement to determine how the signage was obtained by the suspect.

Customers should rest assured that BTU and BTU contractors only enter properties when necessary to restore electrical service during outage situations, perform regular maintenance on lines and easements or to construct new electric lines. BTU crews and contractors make efforts to notify customers of planned maintenance or construction occurring on their property or in the vicinity, primarily through the use of door hangers. However, during outage restoration or emergency situations, advanced notification may not always be feasible. In those cases, crews should remain in areas that have an electrical easement. They also have BTU insignia on their uniform and carry a City of Bryan/ BTU identification badge.

Customers who have questions or concerns regarding crews accessing their property may call 979-821-5700 or, if afterhours, 979-822-3777.

Anyone with information about the vehicle are urged to contact Grimes County Constable Pct. 1, 936-394-6100 or Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.