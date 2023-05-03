Election Day May 6

General Election day is Saturday, May 6, for city and school elections. Five polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

As of Monday, May 1, with May 2, being the final day of early voting, 698 voters exercised their right to vote. Voters within Anderson-Shiro CISD will track results to see if Proposition A, a $44.5 million bond will pass.

If Anderson-Shiro school bond passes, the funds will be used to expand for future growth. Bond highlights include construction of a new elementary school, remodeling the existing elementary school to repurpose it as a junior high, creating additional Career and Technology and Education space.

The new elementary campus, housing grades PK-5, would be constructed on the property owned by ASCISD behind the Secondary campus. There will also be a new entrance at the newly constructed elementary campus to ease the flow of traffic, a new playground and a gymnasium.

Anderson-Shiro Elementary was constructed in 1987 and received renovations in 2003, 2010 and 2013. The bond would allow the district to repurpose the building into a junior high campus. Junior high students, grades 6-8, currently share the secondary campus with high school students.

The renovation would bring the building to ADA compliance, allow for a Special Education Life Skills classroom/sensory and conversion of central administration offices into a band hall and create a science lab and Blackbox theatre classroom.

Anderson-Shiro’s secondary campus was constructed in 2010. Projected plans include renovating into a high school only campus; expanding the Agriculture shop and classroom by utilizing the existing weight room; and creation of a Special Education Life Skills classroom/sensory.

Other plans include a new expanded weight room facility and locker room at the field house. The bus barn would receive an additional drive thru maintenance bay, a covered fueling station and additional bus parking.

Financial Impact

For the average home value of $200,000 in the Anderson-Shiro CISD with a $40,000 Homestead Exemption, the tax impact is $435.24 annually or $36.27 per month.

Tax impact with the same exemption for an appraised value of $100k is $136.12/year and $13.60/ month; $ 300k - $707.26/ year, $59.84/month; $400k

- $979.29/year, $81.60/ month.

Other elections of note include the race for City of Navasota Councilmember Position #5 between Patty Tokoly and James D. Harris. Incumbent Grant Holt is not seeking reelection.

In the race for Navasota ISD Board of Trustee Position #5, Incumbent Amy Jarvis is being opposed by Mark Gremillion.

Town of Anderson voters will consider the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Anderson at the rate of 1/4 of 1% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Election Day Voting Locations (7 a.m.-7p.m.)

• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S Main Street, Anderson.

• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Street, Navasota.

• Shiro Civic Center, 9594 Volunteer Ave, Shiro.

• Plantersville Townhall, 11335 Lodge Ln., Plantersville.

• Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, Navasota.

For more information visit https://www.grimescountytexas. gov/page/Elections or call 936-873-4422 or 936-873-4425.