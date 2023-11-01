Texas Birthday Bash recognized

The City of Navasota was awarded the 2023 President’sAward for Best Promotion from the Texas Downtown Association for The City’s Texas Birthday Bash event.

Winners of the 2023 President’s Awards Program were announced Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the President’s Awards Gala, held in conjunction with the 2023 Texas Downtown Annual Conference in Nacogdoches.

For over 35 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown (TXDT), has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns.

Texas Birthday Bash is an annual two-day festival held the first weekend in March in historic downtown Navasota celebrating Texas Independence Day. The festival features some of the biggest names in Texas music, Texas flavors, and Made-in-Texas vendors. Next year’s event is scheduled for March 1-2 in Navasota’s Historic Railroad District.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira, Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado, and former Marketing and Communications Director Bobbie Lehrmann accepted the award on behalf of the City of Navasota. The City of Navasota’s stellar performance was among 114 entries in 11 different categories from communities across Texas.

“I am so proud of our city staff and everyone who has a hand in this event,” said Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks. “Our former Marketing and Communications Director, Bobbie Lehrmann, did an amazing job managing and promoting our 2023 event. It is an honor to receive recognition for an event we love so much and are so passionate about producing for our community.”

Texas Downtown was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to downtown vitality. The mission of the organization is to provide members with resources, advocacy, education, and connections. Texas Downtown represents cities of all sizes, economic development organizations, nonprofits including chambers of commerce and merchant groups, and small business owners.

For more information about the President’s Awards, the Texas Downtown Conference, or other programs of Texas Downtown, visit www.texasdowntown. org.