Texas Main Street, citywide cameras make Strategic Plan list

At a Special Meeting Sept. 13, Navasota city council members previewed the proposed 2023-24 Navasota Strategic Plan slated for a vote Sept. 25. City Manager Jason Weeks began by recapping feedback received from citizens, community stakeholders and the City’s management team at the April town hall meetings and then presented the proposed seven goals.

Main Street City

Goal No. 1, to “plan for smart growth while maintaining small town charm,” includes updating the Comprehensive Plan, zoning, ordinances, creating a 10-year Capital Improvement Project/ Infrastructure Plan and focusing on workforce development to increase the number of Navasota High School graduates who stay and work locally.

An economic development component is obtaining designation as a Texas Main Street City and hiring a Main Street Director. The Texas Main Street Program was created in 1980 by the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for the revitalization of historic downtowns.

According to the THC website, “Programs and the property/business owners in designated local Main Street districts receive pro-bono assistance from the state Main Street staff in the areas of economic and small-business development, design, historic preservation and organizational management/program capacity building.”

Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira said being a Main Street city “opens up grant opportunities” and Development Services Director Lupe Diosdado advised another perk is the availability of a fulltime architect’s services for business owners in the Main Street district. Mayor Bert Miller proposed participation would provide “greater coordination” among downtown business owners.

Marketing, quality of life Goal No. 2 addresses improving communication with residents, reevaluating community events and their budgets and enhancing the newly launched city and tourism websites. Also, by collaborating with THC and the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, Navasota can attract heritage and tourism events such as the Texas Brazos Trail.

Developing partnerships with organizations like the YMCA or the Boys & Girls Club, maximizing use of Navasota’s parks and recreational facilities and creating additional programs are No. 3 quality of life goals.

Staffing/HR

Back at City Hall, goals No. 4 and 5 addressing salaries, certifications, stipends and improved benefits to recruit and retain as well as internships were approved in 2023-24 budget.

Staff are already at work on improving on-boarding policies and orientation for new employees and board and commission members.

Secondary priorities include increasing the TMRS pension contribution from 5 to 7% and health insurance for retirees.

Firehouse, cameras, impact fees

A highlight of goals No. 6 and 7, facilities and infrastructure, is that two locations have been identified as possible sites for a new fire station.

Weeks said, “We have to find a location first, secure the location before we can start design. Hopefully, construction costs will go down and we can look at construction.”

In addition to a master plan for repair and maintenance of city buildings, streets, water, wastewater and natural gas infrastructure, is the funding for Mobile Data Terminals in police vehicles. Not forgotten is the grade separation and construction of a bridge over the railroad tracks.

Weeks said, “Citywide cameras are something the Chief (Mike Mize) and I are looking at – called Flock. It’s a cheaper way to put cameras in locations throughout the city.”

Councilman Bernie Gessner called the cameras “a partial solution to our problem with the railroad and which crossings are closed at various times.”

Referring to development impact fees, Gessner noted that in some areas, California charges $300,000 for a single- family dwelling. Impact fees are a one-time fee assessed on new development and redevelopment to help pay for the demand for services by that development.

Weeks responded saying, “You approved it last budget, but I chose not to more forward with it because we heard from a lot of developers. The reason they’re coming here is because other places are charging impact fees.”

As an alternative to impact fees and reducing maintenance costs, Weeks suggested “revising our ordinances and requiring concrete streets.” Council then directed him to move quickly and bring them an ordinance requiring concrete streets in new subdivisions.

Council meetings can be viewed in their entirety at https://www.navasotatx.gov/ government/city_council/ agendas___minutes.php