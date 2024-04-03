Three-vehicle accident claims one

A three-vehicle crash on Texas 105 east, a few miles outside of Navasota, claimed the life of a 53-year-old College Station man Monday, April 1. The crash occurred around 9:02 a.m. near CR 417. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Kenworth 18-wheeler ...

