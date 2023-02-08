Tomczak guilty of Indecency with a Child

ANDERSON – Randy Dwane Tomczak, 50, pled guilty Feb. 6, to Indecency with a Child by Contact and was sentenced to eight years in prison per a plea agreement.

The family of the victims chose not to go to a jury trial to prevent further traumatizing of their children.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office took a report Nov. 10, 2019 of two teenage girls making an outcry against Tomczak. Both girls new Tomczak, having previously worked with him at the Texas Renaissance Festival. Over time, he built a friendship with the girls.

The initial report stated on a weekend in the fall of 2019, the victims were staying at a residence caring for animals for a friend while the friend was out of town. Tomczak was also at the residence.

During the night, one of the victims stated Tomczak began rubbing her back, eventually ran his hand under her shirt and touched her breasts. The second victim stated he attempted to do the same thing to her.

Grimes County District Attorney Investigator, Blake Baldobino investigated the accusations. Through follow-up investigations that included a forensic download of Tomczak’s phone it was discovered Tomczak took secretive photos of the girls that were sexual in nature.

Investigators Baldobino and John Wren interviewed Tomczak. A subsequent interview was also conducted by Texas Department of Public Safety Captain Rebecca Salazar. During both interviews Tomczak admitted to the touching, but claimed it was not for sexual gratification.

The trial was scheduled for Feb. 7, but on the eve of the trial, Tomczak pled guilty to Indecency with a Child by Contact, a second-degree felony before 506th District Judge Gary Chaney.

“Randy Tomczak used a position of trust to take advantage of teenage girls. That is shameful,” explained Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender. “This plea bargain made in conjunction with the victims wishes, will make Tomczak both a convicted felon and registered sex offender for the remainder of his life.”

Tomczak remains in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. He had no prior criminal history.