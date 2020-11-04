Tractor Supply thief arrested in Montgomery County

David Vaughn Lamoreau, 38, from Conroe was arrested in Montgomery County after stealing a cartload of merchandise from Tractor Supply, 9320 North Texas State Highway 6 Loop, in Navasota.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said officers responded to the theft report Monday, Oct. 19. Witnesses stated a male subject walked out of Tractor Supply with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise. Employees and customers attempted to stop the subject, but witnesses said he sped off quickly nearly striking a customer.

Officers recovered items in the parking lot belonging to the suspect. Upon review of those items, officers were able to identify him as Lamoreau.

Myatt said officers traced Lamoreau to a residence in Montgomery County. Officers reached out to Montgomery County Sheriff’s office to have them visit the residence. Deputies located Lamoreau at 16457 Emerson Circle in Conroe and arrested him for two outstanding felony warrants out of Montgomery County.

An arrest warrant for Lamoreau has also been issued by Navasota Police Department for burglary.