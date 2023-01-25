Tullos appointed animal shelter liaison

At a Regular Meeting of the Grimes County Commissioners Court, Jan. 11, commissioners approved the appointment of incoming Pct. 2 commissioner David Tullos as the court’s liaison to the Grimes County Animal Rescue (GCAR) facility. In a second motion, Tullos was approved to serve on the selection committee for the Texas Department of Agriculture’s 2023-2024 grant program.

The action was in response to Tullos’ request for review and reassignment of all duties related to county committees, commissions and board appointments held by his predecessor, David Dobyanski.

County Judge Joe Fauth clarified that while Dobyanski is also a member of the GCAR board of directors, GCAR’s board appointments are made by GCAR and not commissioners court.

According to Tullos, the Bail Bond Board was the only board position occupied by Dobyanski. County Judge Joe Fauth acknowledged he had not reviewed the Bail Bond bylaws before this court session and would place the item on the Feb. 1 agenda.

With the turnover on the bench, Fauth requested commissioners review the items assigned to them in the Grimes County Strategic Plan for possible adjustments at the Feb. 1 meeting.

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://www.facebook.com/GrimesCountyCourtHouse.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included the Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll and budget amendments and/or line-item transfers and IRS standard mileage rates.

•Approved reallocation of fairground employee salary line to contract labor line for lawn care and landscaping and authorized the auditor to make the transfer.

•Approved a motion for Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd to update commissioners court at Regular Meetings, or upon request, with status of water leak repairs, office locations of displaced departments and included that no county staff or the public be subjected to enhanced security while attending commissioners court.

•Approve the renewal of a Special Road Use and Indemnity Agreement for 30 days with Huntco Construction to allow further review of complaints pertaining to road damage on CR 202.

•Approved the Administrative Services contract in the amount of $64,285 with GrantWorks for the GLO CDBG MIT MOD grant.

•Approved the Administrative Services contract in the amount of $38,500 with Public Management for Texas Department of Agriculture’s 2023-2024 grant programs.

•Approved authorization for Road & Bridge Engineer Harry Walker to go out for bids for the Pinebrook Extension Project.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.