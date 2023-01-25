School zone changing

Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees were treated to dinner before the regular meeting in recognition of School Board Appreciation Month.

The board received various tokens of appreciation including a card signed by the Navasota High School Lady Rattler basketball team along with a Navasota basketball t-shirt.

School zone change

Navasota Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez, stated the district was contacted by TxDOT to inquire about the school zone at Texas 105 West (West Washington Ave.) near Brule Elementary School.

There are school zone lights on Washington Avenue at Brewer Street and Julia Street. Gonzalez stated TxDOT was asked by Navasota Police Department and possibly citizens, if the school zone was still necessary since those school crossings are not being utilized. TxDOT stated signs with flashing lights are only placed along state highways and not along smaller neighborhood roads.

Previously several grade levels were housed where Brule Elementary now sits. At one time the school employed crossing guards to ensure students walking or biking to campus did so safely.

In 2015 Brule Elementary was reestablished as a pre-k through fifth grade campus with an attendance zone that includes homes west of La Salle Street. “This means students that live around Brule Elementary are zoned to attend John C. Webb Elementary not Brule,” stated Gonzalez. “The school also has a campus procedure in place that does not allow walkers since the school attendance zone is several blocks away, and students would need to cross a busy major roadway in La Salle Street.

Gonzalez said Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick agreed the school zone lights are no longer necessary. TxDOT was notified the lights were no longer needed. The lights may be reinstalled in the future if warranted by change.

Demographic study

Musick said Navasota ISD is trying to remain ahead of progress with a demographic study to predict growth within the district.

The district received three bids. Zonda Education, formerly Templeton Demographics, submitted a bid of $12,500. The second bid was $49,800 from Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) from College Station. Additional services including an in-person meeting is available at an additional cost. A third bid was received from Cooperative Strategies for approximately $23,000.

“Cooperative Strategies is a smaller group, but work with a lot of school districts,” explained Musick. He said they have a gentleman that is working in The Woodlands/Magnolia area and Dallas as well.

The last time Navasota ISD had a demographic study was the 2012-2013 school year performed by Templeton Demographics who projected drastic growth.

“You can’t always judge someone’s future performance based off of their past performance,” explained board member Paul Malek. “But in the case of projecting demographic growth, it is a good indication that if you miss it by 1,000% in the past, you are probably going to miss it by 1,000% in the future or thereabouts. So, just because a company changes their name or lowers their price to the cheapest, doesn’t mean it’s the most economical and reliable data we can get for the dollars that we spend.”

Musick recommended Cooperative Strategies, approved unanimously by the board.

New menu options

Gonzalez stated Navasota High School will soon have a fry bar. The bar will include toppings such as cheese, ham, chili, broccoli etc.

Election

Filing for the May election has begun. Position 4 and 5, both 3-year terms are expiring. The board approved to order an election in May. If a candidate doesn’t file by the Feb. 17 deadline, NISD can cancel the election.

The next board meeting is Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m.