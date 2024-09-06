Two air-lifted from Texas 249

Two 17-year-olds were air-lifted from an accident on Texas 249 on a rainy Thursday evening, Sept. 5.

A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was reportedly traveling southbound on Texas 249 near CR 307 at an unsafe speed.

The Toyota hydroplaned and struck a 2013 Peterbilt 18-wheeler head-on that was traveling northbound.

Both occupants of the Toyota were air-lifted from the scene. The driver was transported to Memorial Herman Hospital in the Woodlands and is in stable condition.

The passenger was taken to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The traffic was detoured to CR 304 and CR 306. Texas 249 was closed for approximately 3 hours.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the accident is still under investigation.