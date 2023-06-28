Two arrested at Luther Unit

A Grimes County K-9 officer uncovered various narcotics during a search at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Center Luther Unit in Navasota June 16.

Deputy Pavlock and K-9 Hank were dispatched to the Luther Unit when a vehicle located on prison property refused consent of a vehicle search. The occupants claimed they stopped on prison property so they could fly a drone. Consent was requested and denied.

Hank was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted on the vehicle. During the probable cause search multiple vapes, believed to contain THC were recovered. They had and aggregate weight of 81.805 grams.

The suspects, 40-yearold Daron Lavergne Ronzell of Cypress and 38-year-old Roshaunda Laraye Simon of Lufkin were arrested and transported to Grimes County Jail. When the suspects arrived at the jail Deputy Parham located 13 pills that the defendants appeared to attempt to discard of. The pills, with a weight of 2.039 grams, tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ronzell was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2, a second-degree felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1, a third-degree felony. His bonds totaled $30,000. Simon was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2, a second-degree felony. Her bond was set at $20,000.