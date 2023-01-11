Two killed on Hwy. 90

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409.

A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear then the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Ford, David Duggan, 63 of Buda, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Matthew Pope, a 17-year-old male from Madisonville was also pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.