Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Rattlers dribble past Sealy
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 22 hours ago
Last updated 22 hours ago
Read so far

Two killed on Hwy. 90

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
January 11, 2023 - 11:25
Posted in:
News

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

  • EXAMINER PHOTO

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. 

A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear then the Chevrolet head-on. 

The driver of the Ford, David Duggan, 63 of Buda, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Matthew Pope, a 17-year-old male from Madisonville was also pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023