Two killed on Texas 249

A Saturday morning accident claimed two lives and sent one to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 8:40 a.m. April 1, the preliminary investigation shows a 2002 Toyota Sequoia was traveling northbound on Texas 249 near FM 1774 in the Plantersville/Todd Mission area. The vehicle went into the oncoming lane and struck a 2016 Ford Taurus that was traveling southbound. The Ford then struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup that was also traveling southbound.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the driver of the Toyota, Antonio Torres, 21 of Huntsville, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood.

The driver of the Ford, Marvin Mathis, 33 of Burton, was also pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger, Lakendra Mathis, 30 of Navasota, was transported to Herman Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Keidy Carcamo Baires, 21 of Tomball, was transported to Tomball Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the accident.