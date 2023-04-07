Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
One killed in head-on crash

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
April 07, 2023 - 11:39
Posted in:
News
  Article Image Alt Text

A Thursday night crash killed one and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.

 

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the preliminary investigation indicates around 11:05 p.m. April 6, a 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling northwest on Texas 249 near FM 1748 between Navasota and Stoneham. A 2014 Mercedes-Benz passenger car traveling southeast on TX 249 attempted to pass a large truck “when unsafe and struck the Toyota head-on.”

 

The driver of the Toyota, Agustina Sanchez, 22 of Spring, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Justin Taylor, 19 of Spring, was transported to Memorial Hermann – The Woodlands Medical Center in serious condition.

 

DPS is investigating the crash. Additional information is not available at this time.  

