Two Rivers grant beautifies downtown

Navasota residents and visitors will soon have a momentary respite from traffic boredom while paused at the intersection of N. LaSalle Street and Washington Avenue. The Two Rivers Heritage Foundation (TRHF) has commissioned renowned Lake Somerville artist Lowell Shapley to paint a mural on the west side of the Max Brand Realty building at 301 E. Washington Avenue.

TRHF’s effort to further beautify Navasota’s historic downtown is funded by a $5,000 grant from the Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program and a donation from Max Brand Realty.

Historical and natural elements

Shapley is a muralist, canvas artist, painter of custom portraits and a taxidermist. The award-winning wildlife artist also owns Gulf Coast Studios in Huntsville which specializes in waterfowl and fish replica.

He has a connection to Navasota having spent time hunting and fishing along the Navasota River. It’s that personnel experience and knowledge of local history which inspired the inclusion of Texas wildflowers, the area’s rich flora and fauna, King cotton, ducks and white tail deer, a steamboat on the Brazos River and a train crossing an iron bridge over the Navasota River in the 550 square foot mural.

Work began on the mural Oct. 20 and is expected to be completed Nov. 10.

TRHF president Kathy Wells said, “It will be impressive!”