Anderson Volunteer Fired Department responded to a U-Haul truck that burst into flames around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on County Road 447 just west of Anderson. The family was moving into a home when the U-Haul caught fire less than a quarter mile from their destination from a suspected oil leak. The truck was a total loss with some of the family's items able to be salvaged. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra