Todd Mission approves resolution against ESD 2

TODD MISSION – City of Todd Mission Councilmembers unanimously approved a resolution against the proposed Emergency Services District 2 that has been circulating across Grimes County during their council meeting Thursday, June 23.

Grimes County Commissioner Pct. 2 Elect David Tullos spoke to council and presented the proposed resolution against ESD 2. Todd Mission City Manager Newal Wendele said numerous reasons from council factored into the decision including the desire to maintain local control, increase in property taxes and they didn’t want to give up the autonomy within the individual departments.

Wendele said he spoke to Todd Mission Fire Chief Cassandra Malone to hear her concerns about ESD 2, but she was unable to voice those concerns at the meeting because she was ill.

CDBG progress Todd Mission has several ongoing Community Development Block Grant projects and one project that was recently completed.

Wendele informed council of the completion of the 2017 Harvey grant project that provided paving and fixed drainage issues on Renfair and Wildwood Drive. The original grant was $168,000 and Todd Mission contributed $58,000 to complete the 2,400-foot project which began in Oct. 2021

Todd Mission was also awarded a 2021-2022 CD-BG of $350,000 to do additional roadwork drainage projects and a CDBG Planning Grant to assist with long-term planning for the city. Wendele stated townhall meetings and workshops will be scheduled to receive public input.

FM 1774

Road construction continues on Farm-to-Market Road 1774 from County Road 302 to Texas State Highway 249. Wendele stated there have been alternating lane closures resulting in one-way-traffic.

“The roadway surface of the work that has already been done is failing,” explained Wendele. He said the city is awaiting TxDOT to decide what will be done for to repair FM 1774. The project includes widening the roadway and adding center turning lanes.

Public Comments

During public comments, council heard a presentation, Community Conversations on Health, a combined partnership between Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas Department of State Health Services.

Wendele stated there was great discussion about health and resources that can be offered to the community including a screening truck that can come in and offer cancer screenings as well as telehealth options for physical and mental wellness.

City Hall Expansion Todd Mission City Hall is expanding. The $65,000 project will expand the current building 460 feet and will add four additional offices.

40th Anniversary Council approved Aug. 20, 1982 as the official anniversary date of the City of Todd Mission. Wendele stated this is the date Grimes County officially recorded the incorporation election.

Other Action

• Approved an ordinance adopting Grimes County Subdivision Rules and Regulations as the Subdivision Ordinance.

• Approved Resolution of Intent regarding participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.

• Approved budget adjustment or line item for legal counsel to pursue water supply CCN. Wendele stated this allows counsel to decide if the city should pursue its own water source. He said contracting legal counsel to explore the option is $8,000.

• Approved budget amendment for police and IT.

• Approved budget line item for public outreach and notification.

The next City of Todd Mission Council meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, July 14.