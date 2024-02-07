UIL Realignment affects Grimes County schools

The University Interscholastic League Biennial Realignment is one of the most highly anticipated releases for high school sports. Navasota and Iola are among the Grimes County schools with most-notable changes. UIL released new alignments Feb. 1. Alignments are for the 2024-2025 for football and volleyball seasons, 2024-2026 for basketball seasons and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!