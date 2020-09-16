U.S. Constitution, 233 years old and holding

The Constitution of the United States will turn 233 years old Sept. 17, 2020. Its signing is recognized by presidential proclamation each year, and Sept. 17-23, 2020, is designated as Constitution Week.

In Grimes County two organizations recognize and honor Constitution Day - the Grimes County Republican Women (GCRW) and the Robert Raines Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NS-DAR)

Teaching Constitution a congressional mandate

Constitution Day began in 1940 with congressional efforts to recognize attainment of citizenship through designations such as “I Am An American Day,” or “Citizenship Day.”

According to the National Constitution Center (NCC)…”Constitution Day became a national observance in 2004, when Senator Robert Byrd lobbied for a bill designating Sept. 17 as the day for citizens to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution and learn more about our founding document. He added the Constitution Day clause to his 2004 federal spending bill because he believed that all citizens should know about their rights as outlined in the Constitution. This clause mandates the teaching of the Constitution in schools that receive federal funds, as well as federal agencies.”

In response to Byrd’s legislation, the U.S. Department of Education gave notice in 2005 that schools receiving federal funding would be required to provide an educational program pertaining to the Constitution on Sept. 17.

Republican women provide Constitutions

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the GCRW will once again provide pocket Constitutions to fifth graders at Brule, High Point and Webb elementary schools in the Navasota ISD, and to fifth graders at Anderson-Shiro, Iola and Richards elementary schools, and at Madisonville Intermediate. In addition, the organization will donate a book pertaining to the Constitution to each school library.

As of 2019, the organization has distributed 5,200 pocket Constitutions and provided 70 books to those school libraries.

The pocket-sized pamphlets contain the Constitution and Amendments, the Declaration of Independence, a list of important dates in history as well as an index to search for specific items in the Constitution such as equal protections laws, habeas corpus or the power of Congressional spending.

In the past, GCRW volunteers have been able to speak directly to students about the importance of the Constitution but complying with Covid guidelines, the Constitutions and books will be delivered to the school for distribution by the teachers.

GCRW Vice-President Sherry Fauth said, “The law requires that all schools give a presentation on Constitution Day, and because we believe that the Constitution is such a foundational part of our Republic, we want children to have their own copy.”

NS-DAR delivers Constitution kits

On Friday, Sept. 11, NS-DAR Constitutional Co-Chairs Marilyn Bettes and Carol Jean Gessner witnessed Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth proclaim Sept. 17 as Constitution Day and Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Grimes County.

The Proclamation states the Constitution “embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to the rule of law,” and asks “our citizens to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.”

In addition to the Proclamation, for the fourth year in a row, the NS-DAR will provide Constitution Kits to each eighth grade class in the four school districts in Grimes County.

In past years, Bettes and Gessner were able to present the kits directly to teachers and students, but because of Covid precautions, the they will be delivered to each school office for distribution.

Bettes said, “it’s disappointing that we are not going to be able to make the presentation in person but we’re doing what we can to continue sharing the information about how great our Constitution is.”