Vacating Roans Prairie alley attracts comments

At the April 5 meeting of Grimes County Commissioners Court, action on an application to vacate six streets and alleys in the Town of Roans Prairie was tabled and affected property owners were advised to engage in further discussion. The application was submitted by Apostolo and Associates and the Roans Prairie Improvement Association.

The streets in question are Napoleon Avenue, Williamson Street between Sixth Avenue/SH 90 and Napoleon Avenue, Johnson Street between Sixth Avenue/SH 90 and Napoleon Avenue and portions of the 20-foot alleys running through Blocks 24, 33 and 38. Neighboring property owners opposing the vacate action spoke during public comments.

Lupe Finke cited the closure’s impact to public safety, public access and property values. Finke said vacating the streets and alleys would block off access to SH 30 from SH 90 in the event of a major accident and suggested they be left open to accommodate future growth or construction of a fire station next to the existing helipad.

Thomas Hardy, representing the Klawinsky family, agreed that closure would prevent future development and presented a safety hazard, particularly on “game weekends.”

Applicant Stan Apostolo countered claims that access would be blocked and said he’s been paying taxes and maintaining the streets and alley ways for 20-plus years.

He said, “I’m only asking to eliminate property that we maintain and actually own both sides of those alleys and those streets.”

Subdivision Coordinator Todd Greene advised that the roads are not county maintained and a vacate order would require a unanimous vote of the court. County Attorney Jon C. Fultz said the properties were platted by the railroad at the turn of the (20th) century but incorporation never took place.

Pct. 2 Commissioner David Tullos stated his reservations about vacating all of the roads citing “diminishing potential value,” and agreed to broker a meeting with the parties to consider amending the application.

Animal shelter open!

Grimes County Animal Rescue board member David Dobyanski announced shelter hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and 11 animals are currently available for adoption. Saturday hours are to be determined but once the spay/neuter program is in place, one day a week will be dedicated to that service.

GCAR’s annual fundraiser will be held April 22 at the Grimes County Expo and features Derek Spence. The shelter is located behind the Grimes County Justice and Business Center, 270 FM 149 W.

Meetings may be viewed in their entirety at https://grimescountytx.granicus.com.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda items: Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, budget amendments and/or line item transfers and February Monthly Report.

•Proclaimed April 2023 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Grimes County.

•Approved the Notice of Election presented by Elections Administrator Rachel Walker.

•Approved four hours of overtime pay March 16 for restoration of cameras at the jail caused by a power failure.

•Approved awarding the County Depository Contract to Citizens State Bank.

•Received project/repair status report from Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd.

•Approved law library books and other surplus items be sent to auction.

•Rescheduled action on the MBC design/build services contract for the multitenant office building to April 19.

•Approved pursuit of resources to obtain Certificate of Occupancy to comply with Texas Commission on Jail Standards requirements. Per Judge Joe Fauth, related to the secure hallway between the jail and the Grimes County Justice Center.

•Approved Change of Status for the Building Maintenance Manager to a Grade 3 Department Head and correct salary discrepancy to $35.75 per hour and back pay of $637.19.

•Approved correcting a pay discrepancy and backpay of $194.95 for a jail employee.

•Approved an Interlocal Agreement with the cities of Todd Mission, Iola and Plantersville to grant Grimes County jurisdiction to oversee and regulate subdivision plats and approve permits in the cities’ extraterritorial jurisdiction.

•Approved awarding asphalt and emulsion contract as follows: Cleveland Asphalt for CRS 2 and Martin Asphalt for RC 250.

•Approved a Communication Line Installation permit for Mid-South Fiber on various roads in east and west Grimes County.

•Approved a Special Road Use Permit for Barnhart Crane on CR 178.

•Approved a Special Road Use Agreement with Black & McDonald (Key Capture) on CR 178.

• Engineer Harry Walker presented the Road & Bridge Report

•Tabled Grimes County Historical Commission’s request for a Texas Historical Commission Subject Marker for the old county clerk building and previous location of First National Bank of Anderson to May 3.

•Approved the Grimes County Expo Center and Fairgrounds revised Rental Agreement clarifying requirements for uniformed officers at events with or without alcohol apply to the entire facility.

•Judge Fauth announced Grimes County received a check from the State of Texas for $29,000-plus from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund Settlement.

•Judge Fauth explained how to respond to First Amendments Audits and the right to record and photograph within certain areas in the justice center and courtrooms.

Public Comments: Donna Orozco said her lots in Bluebonnet Country were “unfairly taxed” by the Grimes Central Appraisal District compared to foreign-owned neighboring lots and questioned the GCAD’s lack of local accountability. Sherry Fauth announced the Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

Burn Ban: The burn ban remains lifted.