City street CIP closer to breaking ground

Construction crews are one step closer to hitting the pavement after the Navasota City Council approved awarding the long-awaited 2020 Streets and Utilities Capital Improvement Project to Kieschnick General Contractors. At the Monday, April 10, meeting, Zach Votaw, EIT, with Bleyl Engineering advised that four bids were received with Kieschnick coming in as low bidder at $7,572,446,90. The based bid was $6.4 million and the add-alternate bid for work on Schumacher and Water streets was $1.1 million.

While a start date wasn’t give, the project timeline is 420 days and encompasses street reconstruction, sewer and water rehabilitation and storm improvements for the following streets: N. Brosig, Eighth, W. Foster, Horlock, Neal, Sycamore, Terrell, Courtney, Fairway, E. Hill, W. Hill, Judson, N. Post Oak, S. Duke, N. Farquhar, Moore, Sixth, Schumacher and Water.

City Manager Jason Weeks reiterated that this project is not to be confused with the annual street maintenance program which addresses a different set of streets.

Council member Pattie Pederson was not present at Monday’s meeting.

City seeks natural gas grant

Council members approved authorizing the City of Navasota to issue request for proposals for grant administration services and request for qualifications for engineering services for the Natural Gas Distribution Safety and Modernization Grant Program.

According to Grant Coordinator, Evette Fannin, the maximum amount awarded for this competitive federal grant is $24.5 million. No matching funds are required and 60 grants will be awarded nationwide.

According to GrantWorks Client Services Manager, Michelle Bobo, the grant is open only to municipalities which own their gas lines. City Manager Jason Weeks called the grant “a great way” to replace or upgrade 11 of Navasota’s natural gas regulator stations.

Library Week

Tiffany Byers announced the Navasota Library’s schedule of special activities in recognition of National Library Week beginning with the Read Between the Wines Book Club Monday, April 24.

On Tuesday, April 25, take a “shelfie” with a favorite book and tag the library. Come back Wednesday, April 26, to help the library top its highest number of check-outs in one day - 276.

Stuff your book bag Thursday, April 27. Each $5 purchase is an entry for a grand prize. The week wraps up Friday, April 28, with Story Time with a doughnut theme.

Also, help support the Navasota Public Library by ordering Krispy Kreme Donuts April 10-24 in person or online at https://navasotatx.rja.revize.com/forms/5527. Doughnuts will be available for pick up at the library April 28.

Other council action:

•Approved rescheduling a sign variance request submitted by KHR Properties, LLC (Jack in the Box) to the April 24 meeting.

•Approved Consent Agenda: (1) March minutes; (2) March Municipal Court Report; (3) Resolution No. 730-23 authorizing submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Community Development Fund; (4) Resolution No. 731-23 authorizing city representatives in matters pertaining to the City’s participation in the Texas Community Development Block Grant program.

Staff reports:

• Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna gave an update on the CIP project and other ongoing city projects and announced that Utilities employee William Clark received his Class C Groundwater System license from TCEQ.

•Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize read an email from Washington County law enforcement praising the work of several NPD officers who recently responded to assists in and around Brenham.

•Mayor Bert Miller proclaimed National Library Week.

•Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira has been named to the board of the Texas Downtown Association.

•Reconvening after meeting in Executive Session as permitted by Section 551.074, Texas Government Code, Personnel Matters, council approved the reappointment of Navasota Municipal Court Judge Pat Gruner for another two-year term at a salary of $27,720.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx.gov/city-council/pages/meeting-videos.