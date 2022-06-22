Victim lured, assaulted, robbed

Two Navasota men are accused of luring a victim then physically assaulting and robbing him.

Navasota Police responded at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, June 20, to a residence near the intersection of Universal Street and Courtney Road to reports of an assault.

Officers met with the victim who stated he was “lured” to the property then was physically assaulted, robbed of several items and had his vehicle vandalized. The victim was treated on scene and released.

Two suspects were detained on scene, 26-year-old Demontre Baker and 38-year-old Jarrad Isaiah, both of Navasota. Statements obtained led to the arrest of both men.

Baker was charged with Robbery, 2nd Degree Felony, Assault causing bodily injury, Class A Misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief $750- 2500, Class A Misdemeanor and Resisting Arrest, Class A Misdemeanor.

Isaiah was charged with Robbery, 2nd Degree Felony, Assault causing bodily injury, Class A Misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief $750- 2500, Class A Misdemeanor, and three o u t - standing Class C warrants: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed, and violate promise to appear.

At press time Tuesday, June 21, a bond had not been set for either suspect.