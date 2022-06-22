NPD search for stolen wrecker

Navasota Police are attempting to locate a wrecker, owned by Frank’s Towing & Repair, that was reported stolen Saturday, June 18.

The wrecker, a royal blue 2017 Ford F550 rollback, TX license plate T7274E, has a unique vinyl wrap featuring the Navasota Rattlers.

According to Navasota Police Department Interim Chief Mike Mize, the owner of the vehicle stated it was taken from the residence of one of his employees at the 600 block of McNair Street et in Navasota between 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, and 9 a.m. . Saturday, June 18. The vehicle has been entered into state dataa-base for stolen vehicles but has not been located.

Navasota Police Investigators are asking anyone with video footage in the area or information about the stolen vehicle to call the Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936- 873-2000.