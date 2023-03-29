Voter registration ends April 6

Time is dwindling for your voice to be heard in the May 6, election. Voters must register by April 6, to vote in this election that includes many items of interest.

Early voting throughout Grimes County begins April 24. To ensure you are registered to vote, visit https://www.grimescountytexas.gov/page/Elections, or call 936-873-4422 or 936-873-4425. Register in person at Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S Main Street, in Anderson. Final day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is April 25.

Upcoming elections

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Anderson-Shiro Consolidated Independent School District called a $44.5 million bond election, Proposition A on the ballot. Bond highlights include construction of a new elementary school, remodeling the existing elementary school and repurposing it as a junior high, creating additional Career and Technology and Education space and more.

City of Navasota

The City of Navasota has one contested race. Patty Tokoly and James D. Harris are both running for place #5. Incumbent Grant Holt is not seeking reelection.

Navasota ISD

Incumbent Tim J. Harris is running unopposed for Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustee Position #4 and will be declared the winner. Incumbent Amy Jarvis is being opposed by Mark Gremillion for Board of Trustee Position #5.

Town of Anderson

Anderson voters will consider the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Anderson at the rate of 1/4 of 1% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Anderson Mayor Karen McDuffie is not seeking reelection. Marc Benton is the lone candidate for Mayor and will be declared the winner, therefore the position of Mayor will not appear in the May ballot.

Early voting locations

• Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S Main Street, Anderson.

• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Street, Navasota.

• Shiro Civic Center, 9594 Volunteer Ave, Shiro.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Early voting is available at the Anderson-Shiro CISD Central Office, 458 FM 149 in Anderson on April 27 and April 28 only from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Candidate forum

The Examiner is planning to host a candidate forum at Navasota City Hall inside the council chambers with a date and time to be announced.

Candidates for Navasota City Council Place #5 and Navasota ISD Board of Trustee Position #5 have been invited to attend. If you have a question you would like to submit, email to ana.cosino@navasotaexaminer.com or drop off at The Examiner office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Due to time constraints all questions submitted may not be read.

The candidate forum will be broadcast live on the Navasota Examiner Facebook page.