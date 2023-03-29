TERRY SHIFLET 1956 – 2023

Terry Shiflet; 66 years, 9 months, 8 days; a long-time resident of Iola, TX; went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Bryan, TX. The funeral services were scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Iola, TX with Bro. Larry Andrews officiating. The burial followed at Pankey Cemetery in Bedias, TX.

Terry was born on June 4, 1956, in Madisonville, TX to J.T. and Myrtle (Nobles) Shiflet. He graduated from Iola High School in 1975, attended TSTI, and was retired from The Texas Department of Criminal Justice where Terry served as a senior correctional officer.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Christina Fraser; and his former wife, Debra Kay Shiflet.

Terry is survived by his siblings, Howard Shiflet (Tammy), Sherry Shiflet Fraser (Ray), and Paul Shiflet; nieces, Lisa Lynn Shiflet (Phil Kampf) and Shania Shiflet; nephew, Jerrod Fraser (Jennifer); beloved great- nephew Noah Fraser (Christina’s son); cousin, Cathi Wilkinson; and his best friend and caretaker, C.D. Martin.

Terry is also survived by his ex - wife, his best friend, and the mother of his children, Lorraine Segura Cherry along with his children Brandt Shiflet (Maria) and Justin Shiflet and his grandchildren; Maryella, Marissa, Julianna, and Jase. Also surviving Terry are his children, Stacey Dworaczyk (Randall), Brandon Hermann, and Kristen Hermann; his grandchildren, Joseph Dworaczyk, Jacob Dworaczyk, Branson Hermann, Baleigh Hermann, Taylor Shelton, Tyler Shelton, and Brianna Shelton; and his great grandchildren, Branson Hermann, Jr., and Paisley Shelton.

Pallbearers are Brandt (B.J.) Shiflet, Ray Fraser, Jerrod Fraser, Brandon Herrmann, Darrell Galloway, and Shepard Emery. Honorary pallbearers are Howard Shiflet, Kenny Dale Rice, Bobby Vernon, and C. D. Martin.

Terry was known for his love of fishing, baseball, and his incredible story telling. He was generous and kind to all he met, and we will miss him.