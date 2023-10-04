Voter registration ends Oct. 10 For Nov. 7 election

Texans will decide the fate of 14 proposed constitutional amendments on Nov. 7. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 10 for those who are not already registered.

The proposed amendments include measures to increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, with homeowners 65 and older getting an additional $40,000 exemption.

Other proposals would cap increases in appraised value and expand exemptions for small businesses from the franchise tax.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other backers of the bills passed in a summer special session called these measures the largest property tax cut in Texas history.

The Examiner has released a series of articles breaking down the proposed constitutional amendments and new articles will be released through Oct. 18. Read archived articles at www.navasotaexaminer.com.

First day of early voting begins Monday, Oct. 23, and ends Nov. 3. Election day is Nov. 7.

Early voting hours, locations

Early voting locations include the Grimes County Historical Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street in Anderson, and the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

Standard early voting times are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended hours at the Grimes County Historical Courthouse location only, Nov. 2 and 3, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election day locations

• Grimes County Historical Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Anderson TX 77830.

• Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive, Navasota TX 77868.

• Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St, Iola TX 77861.

• Keith Civic Center, 8808 CR 172, Iola TX 77861.

• Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St, Bedias TX 77831.

• Plantersville Town Hall, 11335 Lodge Lane, Plantersville TX 77363.

• Whitehall Community Center, 14536 FM 362, Navasota TX 77868.

• Shiro Civic Center, 9594 Volunteer Ave., Shiro TX 77876.

• Todd Mission City Hall, 21716 FM 1774, Plantersville TX 77363.

Ballot by Mail

The final day to receive (not postmarked) application for Ballot by Mail is Friday, Oct. 27, and the last day to receive (not postmarked) FPCA application for Ballot by Mail is the same day.

For more information about elections, visit https://grimescountytexas.gov/index.asp?SEC=%7B9C5A9278-6517-495F-A6A0-6E7B8EAED779%7D or call 936-873-4425 or 936-873-4422.