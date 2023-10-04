Navasota woman killed on 249

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle accident on Texas 249 that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Navasota woman.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, a 2001 International 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Texas 249. A 2021 Ford F-250 was reportedly driving northbound, drove on the wrong side of the road, and hadn’t returned to the proper lane when it struck the International. The International veered into the northbound lanes and struck a 2020 BMW XS head on.

The driver of the BMW, 22-year-old Sydney Arthur, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin.

Ruiz said the driver of the International sustained minor injuries and was transported to Tomball Regional by “personal conveyance.” The driver of the Ford F-250 was not injured.

The Examiner asked Sgt. Ruiz if charges or citations would be issued to anyone involved in the accident. “As of right now that is still under investigation,” said Ruiz.

The Examiner also reached out to TxDOT to determine the number of fatalities on the stretch of Texas 249 that goes through Grimes County. That information wasn’t received by the press deadline, but an article will be released once that information is received.

Sydney Lane Arthur Memorial Fund

Many people from Grimes County and across the country have reached out to the family of Sydney Lane Arthur, so a memorial fund has been set up in her name.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Sydney Layne Arthur Memorial Fund, https://www.firsttouchfamily.org/sydneyarthur. Donations are tax deductible. In-person donations may be dropped off at First National Bank of Anderson or mailed to: In care of First National Bank of Anderson, P.O. Box 159, Anderson TX 77830.

Please make a notation on your check that your donation is for the SYDNEY LAYNE ARTHUR MEMORIAL FUND so the bank knows how to process the donation.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5 -7 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home in Navasota, Texas. The service will be held at the Grimes County Fairgrounds Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. with a celebration with friends and family to follow the services. Her burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Hempstead. See the full obituary on page 5.

The Arthur family thanks everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and said it has not gone unnoticed.