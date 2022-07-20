Wanted felon apprehended

Darrell Hemann, the 31-year-old who eluded law enforcement in early April was arrested after a brief standoff Wednesday, July 13.

Information was received that Hemann, who was wanted on multiple warrants, was spotted at a residence on the corner of East Washington and Victoria Avenue in Navasota. At approximately 11:30 a.m., law enforcement arrived at the residence and tried to convince Hemann to surren der.

Navasota Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department all responded.

After a brief con versation with Hemann on the phone, Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize convinced Hemann to surrender peacefully. He was transported to the Grimes County Jail. He had three warrants including: Assault Causes Bodily Injury, $5,000 bond; False Drug Test (Brazos County) no bond; and a Blue Warrant for Parole Violation, no bond.

On April 6, at approximately 10:37 a.m. officers saw Hemann driving in the 300 block of East Washington Avenue in Navasota and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Hemann fled in the vehicle.

The pursuit left Navasota city limits on FM 3090 and onto CR 403. While pursuing, officers lost sight of the sus pected vehicle and dispatched Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. A short time later, the abandoned vehicle was located at a residence on CR 403.

Mize stated prior to the search for Hemann, officers observed a firearm in plain view inside the abandoned vehicle. A perimeter was set up in the area, and Texas Department of Corrections tracking dogs were dispatched to assist in the search. The pursuit was called off

