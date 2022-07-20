Waterline work calls for minor detour

Beginning Wednesday, July 20, the northbound lane of the 100 block of N. LaSalle Street between Washington Avenue and Brule Street will be closed to traffic. This marks the beginning of the first phase of the 2020 Capital Improvement Project-Downtown, replacing a 6-inch water line.

According to Utilities Director Jennifer Reyna, N. LaSalle Street southbound including the turn lane will remain open. Both the east and westbound lanes of Washington Avenue will remain open but turns on to N. LaSalle will not be allowed.

Signage will redirect traffic and detour options include using Millican Street between Brule Street and Washington Avenue or, on the west side, bypassing downtown using FM 379 or Tenth Street to N. LaSalle Street. Sam Smith with D&S

Sam Smith with D&S Contractors, Inc. said con struction hours will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Phase I is expected to take three weeks.