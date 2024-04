A Navasota Municipal Court judge waived all fees in a case that made national headlines. The judge made the ruling Friday morning, April 5, to waive library fees for Kaylee Morgan. Morgan, a mother of three, began a Go Fund Me that has raised $3,845. She stated the money was to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!