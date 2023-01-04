Water leak damages Justice Center

ANDERSON – A busted water line at the Grimes County Justice Center on Christmas day caused substantial damage.

An employee of Anderson Water Company was checking meters after several days of freezing temperatures. The meter at the Justice Center indicated a leak and the Grimes County maintenance department was notified immediately.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth stated a pipe in the fire riser room that pumps 50 gallons of water per minute was broken. Approximately 6,000 gallons of water flooded the Justice Center within a 2-hour span. “This could have been far worse,” said Fauth.

The maintenance department worked throughout Christmas to help mitigate the damage. An outside firm arrived the following day to begin remediation.

Fauth said the District Judge suite, District Courtroom, District Attorney offices, District Clerk, IT and County Clerk offices all sustained damage. Some areas had to have a 2-foot-high strip of drywall removed so the drying process can be maximized. Fauth said they are hoping after the drying process that only minimal flooring will need to be replaced.

During remediation, several of the offices had to close or altar hours. The District Attorney’s office has been relocated to the Grimes County Annex on West Buffington Avenue in Anderson. Fauth said the District Clerk’s office is being relocated into another area of the Justice Center and the Auditor’s Office are mainly working from home offices. Currently the County Clerk is operating in the same location. IT is working on location.

Fauth said it hasn’t been decided yet, but District Court may be held at the historical Grimes County Courthouse on Main Street.

“I cannot say enough how grateful I am for Rodney Floyd and his maintenance team along with personnel in other departments for their response in getting things back in operational order so we can provide services to our citizens,” explained Fauth. “This year (2023) is going to be a great year.