Westbrooks, Briock sentenced to 15 years

ANDERSON – Two Grimes County men were sentenced to 15 years each in separate incidents as part of a plea agreement.

William Eugene Westbrooks, 47, pled guilty Oct. 10, to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Michael Briock, 33, pled guilty to Evading in a Motor Vehicle Oct. 12.

Westbrooks plea

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a burglary and arson case in August 2021. The incident happened on Texas 90 in Bedias.

The investigation determined numerous items including a tractor, four-wheeler and trailers were stolen from a residence. In an attempt to cover up the burglary, the residence was burned down.

Grimes County Pct. 1 Constable Dale Schaper learned through the investigation that Westbrooks, his wife Rhonda Styron and Amber Garrett were all involved. Westbrooks confessed to possessing stolen property including the tractor and four-wheeler. Westbrooks and Styron concealed the items, but they were later recovered.

Law enforcement was unable to prove who was responsible for starting the fire. Westbrooks was sentenced to 15 years for the second-degree felony offense. He faced 2-20 years in prison.

Styron was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the theft. Garrett’s case is pending due to a murder charge she is facing in Madison County.

Briock plea

Pct. 1 Deputy Constable James Ellis was patrolling Shiro April 20, searching for Briock who had active felony warrants.

Ellis spotted Briock driving and initiated a traffi c stop. A lengthy pursuit ensued, and Briock drove through a gate and later crashed his vehicle before being arrested.

Because of Briock’s prior criminal history, he faced an enhanced punishment range. He accepted a plea of 15 years.

“William Westbrooks was involved in a criminal episode that devastated the retirement home of a Bedias couple,” said Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender. “Michael Briocks actions destroyed property and endangered other motorists on the highway, including law enforcement. Both men will now pay for their crimes. Our office will continue to send thieves and repeat offenders to prison.”

Both men are currently in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.