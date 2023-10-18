NISD Board recognizes HR, principals

Greg Mock and Paul Malek. Human resources staff not pictured: Rebecca Munoz and Terry Shurtleff.

Navasota Independent School District is urging parents to complete the Household Income Survey for the 2023-2024 school year.

The results from the survey are confidential, and necessary for the district to qualify for discounts on telecommunications. The information is also used by TEA to develop campus comparison groups for accountability purposes.

Results from this survey enable the district to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students as well as assist with telecommunications discounts for the district.

“It is a little different for our district because we have to choose a household income survey that parents can choose to complete or not complete,” explained Navasota Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez. “We don’t go by free and reduced application like other school districts. For other school districts it is an incentive for parents to complete that free and reduced application because their students would not eat for free if they did not complete the application. That is how other school districts gather information, but we have to get our information from this survey since all students eat for free at our school.

The survey may be completed at https://www.mealappnow. com/hisnso/splash.php.

Human Resources/ Principal recognition Navasota ISD board members recognized human resources staff and campus principals at the Oct. 16 meeting.

The board approved proclamations for Human Resources Day and Principal Appreciation Month.

Campus Improvement Plans Principals from each school in the district presented their campus goals as part of the Campus Improvement Plans. School goals and the principals who presented are listed below.

Brule Elementary, Vanikin Leggett

• Improve student instruction.

• Develop and support of and retain highly qualified staff.

• Involve parent and community members and encourage collaboration and support.

• Create a positive and safe learning environment for teachers and students.

John C. Webb Elementary, Emily Nichols

• Students will receive consistent quality instruction for all students using curriculum established by the district to improve student achievement to meet the masters state standard in all content areas and become a “B” or better by May of 2024.

• Ensure employee recruitment, development, support and retention of highly qualifi ed teachers, administrators and other instructional staff.

• John C. Webb parents and community members are welcome and encouraged to participate in all aspects of the education of the students.

• Provide a safe, nurturing, positive and secure learning environment for students and staff.

High Point Elementary, John Bathke

• Will receive consistent quality instruction for all students using curriculum established by the district to improve student achievement to meets or masters state standards and become a “B” or better campus by August 2024.

• To ensure employer recruitment, development support and retention of highly effective teachers, administrators and other instructional staff.

• Promote community partnerships that encourage participation and parental involvement in all aspects of the education of the students.

• Provide a safe, nurturing, positive environment for students and staff.

Navasota Junior High, Monica Guerrero

• Will provide a student centered educational environment in which student achievement will increase from the previous year as measured on a state assessment test.

• Will create an environment that focuses on student safety and high expectations for all students and staff.

• Will strengthen community engagement to enhance relationships between parents, family, school and the community.

Navasota High School, Kristi Ramsey

• The high school will aim for a “B” on the A-F accountability system using curriculum established by the district to meet or exceed state standards in all content areas and producing college, and or, career ready graduates.

• Navasota High School will foster an environment that is enjoyable and safe to learn for all students and staff.

• The high school will encourage the participation of parents and community members in all aspects of the education of students.

W.B. Bizzell Academy, LaToya Taylor

• To continuously develop and provide all students with TEEKs aligned instruction, activities, assessment and interventions through quality recruitment, teacher professional development and ongoing coaching to propel student academic growth.

• Increase graduation rates through targeted STAAR interventions, attendance support and campus positive interventions to support motivation and engagement.

• Address the current barriers to provide students with academic tools, social skills, self-awareness, identifiers and growth monotech, to increase the number of students that graduate from Bizzell that are college and career ready.

• Maintain a safe school culture and community of high expectations that motivates all of the kids and staff to engage in SCL, restorative practices, collaborating with stakeholders and services.

Action items

• Approved Navasota High School Theatre out of state trip.

• Approved new bank accounts at Prosperity Bank. The new accounts allow NISD to use a vendor for online payments such as Diamonettes, fundraisers etc. For student activities not for booster clubs or PTO. Vendor payment fees will either be added into the cost or covered by the district. Online payments won’t be available until January 2024.

• Approved members of the Science Adoption Committee to review new curriculum.

• Approved revised contract with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for a School Resource Officer. Commissioners approved pay raises for GCSO employees including SRO’s. The original amount approved by Navasota ISD was $24.15 per hour, and the yearly total is $63,969.79. The new pay rate is $24.63 per hour bringing the new yearly amount to $65,007.01, a difference of $1,039.22.

• Approved District Improvement Plan.

The next board meeting is Monday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m.