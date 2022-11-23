What’s the word, bird?

Name: Amira Muse

School: John C. Webb Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

Catch him, cook him and then you eat him.

What are you thankful for this year?

I am thankful for turkey, grandma, papa, uncles, mama and daddy and aunties.

Name: Kymree Daniels

School: Brule Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

Grab it from outside, cook it and eat it

What are you thankful for this year?

My mom, grandma, papa and brother

Name: Kairi Contreras Martinez

School: High Point Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

Put it in the oven and cook it for 5 minutes and then we add one more minute.

What are you thankful for this year?

Eating food and watermelon, and my mom and I like apples.

Name: Kimber Sorsby

School: Anderson-Shiro Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

First, you pull off all the feathers, the beak, the woddle and the legs. Then you put it on a plate and carefully put in the oven. Cook for 3 minutes, then eat it!

What are you thankful for this year?

I’m thankful for my mommy, daddy, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents and my teacher!

Name: Jackson Roger Finke

School: Iola Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

You have to melt the turkey’s bones with hot water and a lot of sugar. Then you have to take meat out and put peanut sauce on top of it. Stir it all together. The you get to eat it.

What are you thankful for this year?

I am thankful for my grandma Gail giving me balloons. Gigi came to my house and will be staying with me us for 6 days. I’m thankful to be at school with mom.

Name: Zoey Ford

School: Richards

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

Scrape the feathers off and put it in the oven but I don’t know how long.

What are you thankful for this year?

My Family and my pets and my house.

Name: Jethro Schroeder

School: John C. Webb Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

You need to take the feathers out, take the snoot out, take feathers out that he shoots out, take all the hair off the turkey, take off feet and wings, then you boil until ready, then you eat it.

What are you thankful for this year?

Sister, daddy, mommy and my sister in my mom’s tummy

Name: Kane Quezada

School: Brule Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

You use blue glitter to go get the turkey, cook it, flip it and then you eat it.

What are you thankful for this year?

My teacher and my mom

Name: Conrad Ellis

School: High Point Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

Put a banana in it, put a turkey head in it and leaves and then you eat it.

What are thankful for this year?

Having a roof over my head.

Name: Niya Kolby

School: Anderson-Shiro Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

Get a turkey and put it in a pot. Put a bunch of salt and pepper and oil on it. Turn the dial to super hot and put the turkey in the oven for 20 minutes. Then take the turkey out of the pot and eat it!

What are you thankful for this year?

Everyone to come to Thanksgiving!

Name: Audrey Marie Carley

School: Iola Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

You have to try and catch a bird, then you have to stab it with a knife. Then you have to rip out feathers, pull really hard. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 50 minutes.

What are you thankful for this year?

Everybody in my class, my parents, and all of my grandmas and grandpas. I have a lot of them. I’m thankful for my teachers, Mrs. Luna, Mrs. Pesl, Coach Jolly and even Coach Timm.

Name: Elena Saffle

School: Richards

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

Put a turkey into a pan. Put salt and pepper on it, then cook it on the stove.

What are you thankful for this year?

My family.