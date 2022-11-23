What’s the word, bird?
Name: Amira Muse
School: John C. Webb Elementary
Grade: Pre-K
How do you cook a turkey?
Catch him, cook him and then you eat him.
What are you thankful for this year?
I am thankful for turkey, grandma, papa, uncles, mama and daddy and aunties.
Name: Kymree Daniels
School: Brule Elementary
Grade: Pre-K
How do you cook a turkey?
Grab it from outside, cook it and eat it
What are you thankful for this year?
My mom, grandma, papa and brother
Name: Kairi Contreras Martinez
School: High Point Elementary
Grade: Pre-K
How do you cook a turkey?
Put it in the oven and cook it for 5 minutes and then we add one more minute.
What are you thankful for this year?
Eating food and watermelon, and my mom and I like apples.
Name: Kimber Sorsby
School: Anderson-Shiro Elementary
Grade: Pre-K
How do you cook a turkey?
First, you pull off all the feathers, the beak, the woddle and the legs. Then you put it on a plate and carefully put in the oven. Cook for 3 minutes, then eat it!
What are you thankful for this year?
I’m thankful for my mommy, daddy, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents and my teacher!
Name: Jackson Roger Finke
School: Iola Elementary
Grade: Pre-K
How do you cook a turkey?
You have to melt the turkey’s bones with hot water and a lot of sugar. Then you have to take meat out and put peanut sauce on top of it. Stir it all together. The you get to eat it.
What are you thankful for this year?
I am thankful for my grandma Gail giving me balloons. Gigi came to my house and will be staying with me us for 6 days. I’m thankful to be at school with mom.
Name: Zoey Ford
School: Richards
Grade: Pre-K
How do you cook a turkey?
Scrape the feathers off and put it in the oven but I don’t know how long.
What are you thankful for this year?
My Family and my pets and my house.
Name: Jethro Schroeder
School: John C. Webb Elementary
Grade: Kindergarten
How do you cook a turkey?
You need to take the feathers out, take the snoot out, take feathers out that he shoots out, take all the hair off the turkey, take off feet and wings, then you boil until ready, then you eat it.
What are you thankful for this year?
Sister, daddy, mommy and my sister in my mom’s tummy
Name: Kane Quezada
School: Brule Elementary
Grade: Kindergarten
How do you cook a turkey?
You use blue glitter to go get the turkey, cook it, flip it and then you eat it.
What are you thankful for this year?
My teacher and my mom
Name: Conrad Ellis
School: High Point Elementary
Grade: Kindergarten
How do you cook a turkey?
Put a banana in it, put a turkey head in it and leaves and then you eat it.
What are thankful for this year?
Having a roof over my head.
Name: Niya Kolby
School: Anderson-Shiro Elementary
Grade: Kindergarten
How do you cook a turkey?
Get a turkey and put it in a pot. Put a bunch of salt and pepper and oil on it. Turn the dial to super hot and put the turkey in the oven for 20 minutes. Then take the turkey out of the pot and eat it!
What are you thankful for this year?
Everyone to come to Thanksgiving!
Name: Audrey Marie Carley
School: Iola Elementary
Grade: Kindergarten
How do you cook a turkey?
You have to try and catch a bird, then you have to stab it with a knife. Then you have to rip out feathers, pull really hard. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 50 minutes.
What are you thankful for this year?
Everybody in my class, my parents, and all of my grandmas and grandpas. I have a lot of them. I’m thankful for my teachers, Mrs. Luna, Mrs. Pesl, Coach Jolly and even Coach Timm.
Name: Elena Saffle
School: Richards
Grade: Kindergarten
How do you cook a turkey?
Put a turkey into a pan. Put salt and pepper on it, then cook it on the stove.
What are you thankful for this year?
My family.