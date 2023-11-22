Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Woman arrested for human smuggling

by Matthew Ybarra Managing Editor
November 22, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
    Calvo

A speeding vehicle led to the arrest of a woman wanted for Smuggling of Persons.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, a Navasota Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling over 110 miles per hour on Texas 6.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered the vehicle license plate was fraudulent. The driver, Lisdayne Calvo, 28, of Houston, had nine felony warrants out of LaSalle County including five warrants for Smuggling of Persons and four for Smuggling Persons Under 18 Years of Age.

Calvo was booked into the Grimes County Jail on bonds totaling $220,000.00.

