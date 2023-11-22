GRACE VALERIE STOLZ PARKER 1930 – 2023

Mrs. Grace Valerie Stolz Parker, 93 of Navasota, passed away Monday, November 13, at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital. Visitation was held Friday, November 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 18, at New Hope Church, with Dr. Max Brand officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at New Hope Church.

Grace was born September 7, 1930 in Washington, Texas to Robert and Melinda (Boenker) Stolz.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Alton Parker whom she married on September 5, 1951; beloved daughter, Jacqueline Montplaiser; beloved granddaughter, Jamie Parker; beloved sister, Ruthie Bouldin; sons and daughtersin- law, Billy and Tish Parker of New Braunfels, Texas and Doug and Donna Parker of Cypress, Texas; sisters, Alverne Stegemoller, Joyce Havard, Patricia Boenker, Rose Guenther; granddaughter, Jodie Montplaiser of Springfield, Massachusetts; grandsons, Caleb Parker of Plantersville, Texas, Chase Parker of Cypress, Texas, Chris Parker of Georgetown, Texas, Grayson Parker of New Braunfels, Texas, Seth Parker of Brenham, Texas, and Stephen Bracewell of Navasota, Texas; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of New Hope Church and well-loved resident of Navasota. In a world where retirement is often seen as a well-deserved respite after a lifetime of hard work, there are a few exceptional individuals who defy conventional expectations. Grace was one of them. At 93 she continued to find purpose and joy in working. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Caleb Parker, Chris Parker, Christopher Ramos, Grayson Parker, Seth Parker, and Stephen Bracewell. Honorary Pallbearer will be Chase Parker.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to New Hope Church, Navasota, Texas.

John 11:25 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.”