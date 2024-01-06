Wrong way driver killed on Texas 6

A wrong way driver was killed Friday night, Jan.5, on Texas 6 south near Grassy Creek Trailer Park in Navasota.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said around 9 p.m., a 2024 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on Texas 6 near CR 317.

A 2022 Honda Civic was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Lauren Sadoski, 24, of Wallis, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth.

The driver of the Ford, Paul Steve, 26, of Cypress, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.