Motorcyclist killed near Iola January 10, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News IOLA — Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist near Iola Friday evening, Jan. 5. According to DPS, around 6:04 p.m. a 2018 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on FM 39 turning onto a private driveway. A 2024 RPS Hawk motorcycle was traveling southbound and for ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!