Alton Aga, “Paw Paw,” went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2024. He passed away peacefully, with Punkin by his side, at age 92 in Navasota, Texas. A gathering of family and friends took place Tuesday, March 12, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Lindley-Robertson- Holt Funeral Home.

