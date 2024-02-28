ANITA FARIAS OLGUIN 1935 – 2024

Anita Farias Olguin, 88, of Navasota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at CHI St. Joseph College Station surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours took place from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, at Lindley- Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a parish rosary following at 7:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 9677 Hwy 6 in Navasota. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 28, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovani Nguyen as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Anita was born October 7, 1935 to Eustorgio and Guadalupe Avila Farias in Penitas, Texas. She was the oldest daughter of nine children. Anita’s father passed away unexpectedly, and she helped in the upbringing of the minor Farias children, the youngest sibling being just a few weeks old.

She met and fell in love with Julian Olguin in Penitas and they married August 4, 1957 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Penitas. They loved working the land and watching God’s seasons change with the crops and beautiful native plants of South Texas. They moved to Navasota in 1965. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage together and raised seven children. Anita worked many years in the retail field, but her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and friends to many. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe/ Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota.

Anita is survived by her husband, Julian Olguin of Allen Farm; her sons, Juan Olguin (Angelina) and Jesus/ Zeus Olguin of Navasota, and Jose Olguin of Houston; her daughters, Luz (Huseyin) Olguin-Berkmen and Julia (Scott) Norsworthy , both of Bryan, Gracelia Olguin-Pena of College Station and Anna (Tommy) Coats of Benchley: 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5 greatgreat grandchildren; brothers, Enrique Farias, Hector Farias and Ramiro (Leticia) Farias; sisters, Emma Farias, Guadalupe Luna, Teresa (Pedro) Reyna and Gloria (Rueben) Garza along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and a great number of friends.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; great grandson, Gabriel Ponce; daughter-in-law, Anita Myers Olguin; brother Edmundo Farias; brother-in-law Manuel Luna, Jr.; sisters-in-law Maria Farias, Francisca Farias and Alicia Farias.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Anita’s name to Christ Our Light Catholic Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 510 Manley St., Navasota, TX 77868.