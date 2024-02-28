CHARLOTTE GAYLE BELT HALE 1952 — 2024

Charlotte Gayle Belt Hale, 71, of Navasota passed away peacefully February 20, 2024 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Woodville, Texas, April 20, 1952, to Rex and Corrie Belt, she graduated from Colmesneil High School in 1970. Charlotte married the love of her life, Ronnie, November 27, 1971 and made 52 years of loving memories. She stayed home with their two children, Kevin and Kheli, until they were both in school then worked as an educator for many years before retiring.

Charlotte was an accomplished published author who wrote two children’s books and three beautiful songs. She loved spending time with her family and friends especially in Branson. She had many passions but two of her favorites were cheering on her Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Corrie Lee Belt.

She is survived by her loving husband, of 52 years, Ronnie Hale; son, Kevin Hale and wife, Laura of Willis; daughter, Kheli LaBlue and husband, Kris of College Station; grandchildren, Gracie LaBlue, Beth Hale, Emily LaBlue, Jacob Hale andAddison LaBlue; sisters, Marzi Smith and husband, Carroll and Bili Shepherd; sister-in-law, Vicky Hale and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 26, 2024, at Riley Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Chris Herrick officiating. Burial followed at the Colmesneil City Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Burgess, Eddie Lynn Hubert, Gary LaBlue, Doug Poole, Justin Revia, John Walsh and Mike Reinschmidt.

Services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home, Woodville, Texas.