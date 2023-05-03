ANNIE LUCILLE “LUCY” BOULDIN 1942 – 2023

BOULDIN Annie Lucille “Lucy” Bouldin, 80, of Huntsville, Texas, formerly of Navasota, Texas passed away on April 25, 2023 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Lucy was born in Lyman, South Carolina on November 5, 1942. Her parents were Horace Eugene and Annie Virginia Jones Bridges. Lucy married William S. “Bo” Bouldin on February 11, 1962. From this marriage came three children, William Lee (Paula) Bouldin, Sherri Lynn (Ronnie) Pegoda and Steve Clark (Amy) Bouldin. Lucy had 9 grandchildren, Christle (Brandon) Tottingham, Kacy (Josh) Moore, Stephani (Dave) Goen, Nathan Bouldin, Joshua Bouldin, Andrew Trochta, Sean Trochta, Matthew Bouldin and Levi Bouldin and 5 great-grandchildren, Bryar Tottingham, Dakota Tottingham, Hunter Moore, Fox Goen, and Archer Moore.

Lucy always had a smile on her face and shared it wherever she went. She loved to cook for an army, even if cooking for only two, and would spend days in the kitchen getting ready for the next event.

Lucy retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2011. She loved her time there and made many great friends over her career.

Lucy, Momma, Grandma Squeaky, Grandma Trooper, GG, Aunt Lucy… she had many names and was the rock of her family. She will be missed by many, but her memory will live on forever in her families and friend’s hearts and minds.

Lucy was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Bo; son, Lee; brother, Horace Bridges; and brother-in-law, Pete Sanchez.

She is survived by her children Sherri (Ronnie) Pegoda and Steve (Amy) Bouldin; daughter-in-law, Paula Bouldin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Sanchez; brother and sister-in law, Oliver Eugene (Pat) Bridges and numerous nephews and nieces and lastly her beloved dog Baby.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Bouldin-Routt Cemetery in Chappell Hill, Texas. The address across the road from the cemetery is 4465 Routt Rd., Chappell Hill, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in the name of Lucy’s son, William Lee Bouldin.