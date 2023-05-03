GLORIA FAYE PERRY-MACY 1949 – 2023

MACY Gloria Perry Macy, age 74, of Singleton Texas, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation of Bryan after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Gloria was born in Navasota, Texas to Roland B. and Delores Perry. She was the oldest daughter of 11 children. She attended schools in Houston, Shiro, Anderson and Iola. Gloria lived in Navasota, Houston, Seward, NE, and Singleton.

She worked at Walmart in Navasota for 25 years and proudly purchased land in Singleton where she made her final home. Gloria loved nature and plants and spending time outdoors. Her favorite foods were Reece’s peanut butter cups and Coca Cola. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease Gloria retired and enjoyed spending time at home.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Rickey Perry, Dale Perry, David Perry, Cindy Fleming, Jo Beth Lane, Darla Williams, nephews, Benny Perry Jr. and Christopher Williams.

Gloria is survived by her brothers, Benny (Patsy) Perry and R.B. (Patty) Perry, Jr.; sisters, Dustie (Gary) Crawford and Janette Perry; five daughters, Lora Wilkerson, Gigi Callahan, Jenny (Joseph) Allphin, Betsy Macy and Candace (Frank) Torregrossa; grandchildren, Trevor, Tiffany, Briana, Allison, Sierra, Paige, Jessica, Jordan, Alyssa, Aslyn, Kenzie, Gretchen, Joey; great grandchildren, Fisher, Ava, Tegan and Brady; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Gloria’s family and friends will have a memorial celebration of her life at a later date.

