ARTHUR LEE SMART, JR. 1953 – 2023

Arthur Lee Smart Jr., 70, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. He was born April 7, 1953 in Navasota, TX to Arthur Lee Smart Sr. and Etta Mae.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 2, 1:15 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston TX 77030 in lane two.

Arthur attended Navasota High School, Upward Bound, graduating from Prairie View A&M in 1974, before joining the U.S. Navy in 1978. He later worked for the Boeing Company as a buyer of model 757’s, before retiring from the U.S. Post Office in 2013.

Arthur married Dorceia Smart (nee Johnson), and to this union two sons were born, Khary and Caleb.

He was steadfast in his faith in the Lord and spent many hours studying his bible. This is a handwritten passage from Arthur’s bible: “Studying can be helpful for the late starter - PSALMS through PROVERBS.”

Arthur is preceded in death by his father, uncles, aunts, and mother-in-law, all of whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his family: Dorceia, sons, Khary (expecting) and Caleb; grandchildren, Aidin and Summer; his mother, sisters Helen, Shirley, and Robbie, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews and close friends from Navasota, Seattle, Houston, Maryland, Austin, and finally Pflugerville, his last resting place.

Art, me and our sons and grandchildren will love and miss you forever.