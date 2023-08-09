BENNIE SUE MILHOLEN ROWE 1928 – 2023

Bennie Sue Milholen Rowe left her earthly life August 7, 2023, where she is rejoicing in heaven. She was born in Arkansas on April 12, 1928.

Bennie Sue was married to Glen O Rowe who proceeded her in death. She was blessed with three children, Glenda Rowe Klemm, Gary Rowe, and Gina Lyne Rowe Hodsden; sons-in-law, William Klemm and Robert Hodsden; grandchildren, Conni Edwards, Shelley Poer and Evan, Shawna Lyles and Sean, Travis McAnally and Katherine, Melissa Carlton and Gary Rowe, Jr. and Kelsey; many great and great great grandchildren; her sister Betty Lou Milholen Crowder and Charles; brother, Hearl Milholen and Betty; sisters-in-law, Teen Rowe and Marguette Puckett; and brother-in-law, Dale Mize.

Bennie Sue is rejoicing with her Lord and Savior, her parents, William Elmer and Nancy Olive Milholen, her father-in-law and motherin law Clarence and Blance Rowe, her brothers Russell and Tony Milholen, her sister Wilma Milholen Mize, son Gary Rowe, and brother-inlaw Wayne Rowe, sister-inlaw Clara Mae Rowe Smith.

She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Texas for 50 plus years. Bennie Sue was a past matron of Navasota Chapter and Waller Chapter. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Navasota. Family was the most important to her.

The family wants to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for their assistance in this time of need.

No Memorial Service at this time.