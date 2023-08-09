MARGARET MACJEWSKI FRAZEE 1944 – 2023

Margaret Macjewski Frazee, 78, of Channelview, passed away Monday evening, July 31, 2023, at her home.

A gathering of family and friends was held Friday, August 4, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. with a parish rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church. A funeral Mass was celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen as the celebrant. Cremation followed. Arrangements were under the direction of Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home.

Margaret was born at home in Anderson on September 26, 1944 to Stash and Barbara Sechelski Macjewski. She graduated from Navasota High School and moved to Houston and later settled in Channelview where she has lived for over 40 years. In her spare time, she loved making quilts as well as trips to Navasota where she enjoyed picking pecans at her sister Dorothy’s home. However, her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Ann Wilder.

Survivors include her son Mark Frazee and wife Michele and their children Tyler and Kasi, all of Montgomery and two sisters, Dorothy Wilde of Navasota and Frances Frazier of Llano.