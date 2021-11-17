Betty Chaney, 84, of Anderson, passed away on November 8, 2021. A service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Hillier of Bryan, with a graveside service that followed.

She was born on December 26, 1936, to her parents W.L. and Hellon Churchwell, in Grimes County, Texas. She was the oldest of five children and adapted her nurturing ways from caring for all her siblings.

At the age of 15 years old she decided to give her life to Christ, she and her friend, Marvinee Kolbackinski, were baptized in Gibbons Creeks in Grimes County, Texas.

She will always be remembered for her caring, nurturing, and gentle demeanor. Betty was always friendly and never had a negative thing to say. She enjoyed gathering at family reunions and visiting with her extended family. Betty lived a life of adventure. She was always embracing the change and eager to explore. She loved taking her trips to the casino!

Betty leaves behind to cherish her loving memory to her daughter Cheryl Langford; son Steve Chaney and his wife Beverly; adopted-in-love daughter Giesela Ochia; granddaughters, Pearson and her husband Emiliano Tirado, and Courtney Langford; grandsons Payne Chaney, and Bradley Langford and his wife Bekah; great grandsons Barret Langford, Zanee Cate; great granddaughter Bailey Tirado; siblings W.L. Churchwell Jr., Johny Churchwell, Diane Byers, and Chuck Churchwell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was happily reunited with her parents, W.L. Churchwell and Hellon; nephew Darin; sister’s husband Dave; great grandson Ryker; granddaughter Parke Chaney; and many of her aunts and uncles.

Pall Bearers will be Bradley Langford, Emiliano Tirado, Payne Chaney, Richard Osborne, Dane Byers, and Dave Byers.