BONNIE JEAN WEHMEYER LANFORD 1934 – 2025

Bonnie Jean Wehmeyer Lanford, 90, of Navasota, passed away Tuesday, January 14. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the service time on Friday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m., in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Bonnie was born in William Penn, Texas on April 29, 1934 to Willie and Alle (Wehring) Wehmeyer. Bonnie’s younger sister Alice was blinded by glaucoma in early childhood and Bonnie spent much of her childhood caring for her while her parents chopped cotton.

She grew up in Brenham and worked at Toubin’s department store, a bakery, and for the Brenham school district in the cafeteria. Bonnie lived most of her adult life in Navasota working for over 30 years at Brookshire Brothers and enjoyed her co-workers and talking to customers. When she wasn’t working at the store she took care of her husband, kids, sister and parents. Bonnie spent most retirement years tending to her garden, watching birds, and relaxing on her porch.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, L.H. Lanford; son, Kenneth; sister, Alice; and her parents.

Bonnie is survived by her son Darrell and daughter-in-law Mary of College Station; two granddaughters, Gwen (Michael) French of Glen Allen, VA; Kathryn Wright of Fargo, ND; As well as her six great grandchildren.

She is already missed.