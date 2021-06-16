Bryan Jacob Box was born December 19, 1989 in Channelview, Texas. He passed away in Austin, Texas on May 18, 2021, in a tragic accident.

Jacob leaves behind his parents Tina and Troy Box of Kerrville, Texas.

Jacob was raised in Plantersville, Texas where Jacob had acres of land to run, play and explore nature. Jacob loved catching bugs and even raised iguanas.

His hobbies were baseball and chess – he was in the Chess Club at school. Jacob enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting with his dad, riding the tractor with his Paw Paw Bartlett and Halloween hayrides with Paw Paw Ivy.

Jacob attended TIVY High school. He was a free spirited person and loved to live life on his terms.

He also had a giving heart and loved animals.

Jacob was also a believer in Jesus Christ. He was baptized as an infant and went through confirmation.

During his teen years and early adult life, he had challenges, but overcame most of them the best he could. Now he is truly healed and with Jesus.

Memorial service was held May 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, Texas. Burial will be held at Plantersville Cemetery at a later date.