CAROLYN FAY NEIDNER 1957 – 2023

Carolyn Neidner, 65, of Plantersville, TX, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in College Station. Graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Oakland Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Carolyn was born to William and Mary Sue Robbins Oatis, on June 4, 1957, in Houston. She loved to spend time in the great outdoors fishing, camping, viewing the ocean as often as she could and working outside were her favorite things to do. Carolyn being outside gave her sense of joy being able to work hard as an example for her family and friends. When her family joined in on the projects she was undertaking, this made her so happy. Carolyn was and still is known for having the greatest heart of love for all.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three of her siblings, Calvin, Curtis, Craig; her step-daughter Mindy; three of her grandchildren, Harley, Tabitha, and Jonathan.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of thirty-four years, John Neidner; her children, George Mullenix, Gloria Lechinger and husband David Cook, Bobby Gilbreath, Brandi Holmbeck; her bonus son, Chris Neidner; her siblings, Cathy Rash, Carlos Oatis, Cheri Barlow and husband Richard; her seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces.

Serving as pallbearers are Dave Cook, Sammy Mullenix, Bobby Gilbreath, Anthony Holmbeck, Dusty Perry, and Carlos Oatis; her honorary pallbearer, Brayden Perry.